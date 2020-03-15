Amidst the outbreak of the deadly disease coronavirus, Nigeria has been hit with a massive gas explosion claiming lives and properties.

There have been videos circulating online showing how the gas pipeline explosion destroyed properties with a few death allegedly recorded.

The explosion occurred at Festac and Abule Ado in Amuwo Odofin LGA of Lagos state where Bethlehem Girls College is located. According to reports some of the students were severely injured.

The explosion was initially believed to be a Boko Haram attack until an eye witness confirmed it was a gas explosion.

Nigerian superstar Wizkid in reacting to the situation cried unto God to take back 2020 as what is happening in his country is not easy.

He tweeted

Explosions in Lagos? 😳😳 God take back 2020! 💔💔💔💔💔

