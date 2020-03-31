Nigerian musician, Wizkid is mad over how some people are abusing Tic Tok App on the net. As most countries in the world have locked down to control the spread of COVID 19, people are currently resorting to other means to entertain themselves.

Hence, Tik Tok App which allows people to watch, create and share video online has become popular.

People seem to be abusing the use of the app as social media has been flooded with Tik Tok videos.

Wizkid as reacted to the current craze he is so furious to the extent that he has threatened to slap himself should he see anyone tag him with such video again.

Check out wizkid’s post below;

