One of Nigeria’s most celebrated artiste within and outside the country, Ayo Balogun better know as Wizkid has hinted on the possibility of dropping a song soon.

According to Wizkid, he stressed that he was bored and this can be related to the stay at home directives from the government.

Wizkid in a statement via his Twitter handle wrote, “Bored! Might just drop music yo fuk!”

Following his statement, fans are already anticipating as they appeal to Wizkid to drop the song soon.

Despite the fast spread of coronavirus, Nigerian artistes have managed to release new songs. Notable of them is Sound Sultan, who dropped his 8th Wonder Album last week, others are Oxlade and Johnny Drille and as it looks Wizzy could join them soon.

Prior to the spread of coronavirus, Wizkid was expected to release his Made In Lagos Album but as it is, the album might be delayed.

