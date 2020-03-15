Wizkid and Tiwa Savage’s music video for ‘Fever’, a song by Wizkid, has now recorded a whooping 50million views on youtube. Tiwa Savage played a vixen in the music video which was released in 2018.

The video broke the Internet, as there were mixed reactions to the sight of Tiwa Savage engaging in romantic scenes with Wizkid.

An Instagram page @Wizkidnews, dedicated to sharing news about the Starboy celebrated the significant number of views on the video on social media.

At the time of this report, the video has earned over 50million views on Youtube

