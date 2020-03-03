Nollywood actress, Susan Peters has stylishly shoved a topic into the throats of his followers on social media. The topic has to do with allowing ladies to marry two husbands just as it is for men.

Susan Peters took to her Instagram page to share a post that urged the society not to restrict women from having two husbands, maybe more just in case something happens to one of them, they would still have one to lean on.

The Benue state native however made a joke in her caption of the post, stating that it was not her handwriting. It was alleged that her four years of marriage to her Dutch husband, Dr. Croon hit the rock a few years after it became a reality. We cannot be sure of the when but reports say they are no longer an item.

