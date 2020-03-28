The central city city in China where the coronavirus disease emerged, Wuhan, has partially re-opened after more than two months of isolation.

The city with population near 11million had crowds of passengers arrived at Wuhan train station on Saturday. People are being allowed to enter but not leave, according to reports.

Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, saw more than 50,000 coronavirus cases. At least 3,000 people in Hubei died from the disease.

But numbers have fallen dramatically, according to China’s figures.

The state on Saturday reported 54 new cases emerging the previous day – which it said were all imported.

As it battles to control cases coming from abroad, China has announced a temporary ban on all foreign visitors, even if they have visas or residence permits. It is also limiting Chinese and foreign airlines to one flight per week, and flights must not be more than 75 percent full.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread rapidly in other countries around the world.

Nearly 600,000 infections have been confirmed globally and almost 28,000 deaths, according to figures collated by Johns Hopkins University.

The United States now has the highest number of confirmed infections at 104,000.

Russia and Ireland are among the latest countries to bring in new restrictions to try to slow the spread of the virus. In Russia, shopping centres, restaurants and cafes have been ordered to close. In Ireland, people will have to stay at home with limited exceptions for the next two weeks.

In the United Kingdom, frontline National Health Service staff in England will begin being tested this weekend to see if they have coronavirus. (BBC)

HOT NOW