Actress Juliana Olayode aka Toyo Baby of former Jenifa’s diary has dispelled all pregnancy rumours about her in a new Youtube Video. Most of her fans have been running to her page for weeks to ask if she has got pregnant as they notice the ‘Change’ in her body.

Ever excited Julianna reacting to the rumours, disclosed that she can’t fathom how people sit and draw conclusions about people they know nothing about. Not only did she claim not to be pregnant, but she also shrugged it off and warned her haters not to peddle lies about her anymore

‘Yes, I am pregnant, in fact with twins and they are breathing just fine in my belly’. Julianna sarcastically said

Watch the video below:

