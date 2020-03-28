Social media platform, Twitter was hot on Friday after a Twitter handle named Imam of Peace dragged the Nigerian Government out as he blasted President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government.

In one of his tweet, the Imam of Peace wrote, “Buhari’s government propaganda doesn’t work against me: Like this tweet if you’re Nigerian and would welcome me at the airport.”

However, Nigerian rap artiste, Vector Tha Viper seems to be dissatisfied with Imam of Peace tweets as Vector said he is aimed at disrespecting the Nigerian govt.

Vector wrote, “You can’t speak for people that won’t speak for themselves. You can’t tell us about us more than we know. Until the people speak for themselves, you are just tweeting and sounding like you are aimed at disrespecting the Nigerian govt. that’s not a peaceful stance.”

