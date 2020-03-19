Beautiful actress, Faithia Balogun has shared a video and some pictures of herself with her handsome son, Oluwatosin. Her son, Oluwatosin Akanbi is celebrating his birthday today,19th of March,2020. The award-winning actress who was all smiles said her son changed her as soon as he entered into her life. She, however, wishes him prosperous years ahead.

His super excited mum, Faithia took to Instagram to shower encomiums on him, reminding him of how the world changed since the day he was born. Read her beautiful message below:

“Happiest Birthday To You My Son❤️❤️❤️ Oluwatosin, Akanbi mi💋 You changed the world as soon as you entered in. Time flies so fast you have become a lot stronger and bigger but you will always be my baby❣️💋 I cannot find the exact words to tell you that I’m so proud of what you have become through the years👏🏻👌🏻🙏🏻 I am happy to say that I see a little more of me in you in every single day. Happy birthday once again my BIG BABY BOY💛💛💛🎉🎊🎁 I Love You So Much ANUOLUWAPO ❣️❣️❣️❣️”

Watch Video below

