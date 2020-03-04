A female fan of Naira Marley has shown how obsessed she is with the “Soapy” singer and she also surprised many after getting a tattoo of singer, Naira Marley on her body.

Without further investigation, one can tell that the lady is a dedicated member of the Marlians group; one of the strongest fan bases in the country that would do anything to show their loyalty to their Leader.

The young lady shocked many after getting a tattoo of the singer’s head on her back. Along with the singer’s head, the lady also got a tattoo that confirms her as a member of the Marlian group.

See the photo below: