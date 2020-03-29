Regardless of the government order to restrict people from social gatherings and religious gatherings, some Nigerians were in church today and Nigerian Instagram big boy, Hushpuppi has lashed out at them for flouting the government order in spite of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Hushpuppi stated that such people deserve the consequences of their actions, said that the Nigerian government is trying its best to contain the disease.

He further disclosed that Pastors will only “donate prayers which can’t cure coronavirus” if any issue arises from services their members attended.

Read Hushpuppi’s post below;

