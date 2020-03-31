Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson is not the type of actresss that allows injustice in the society to slide off without her calling it out on social media.

She took to her social media page to talk about the politics in Ghana and one thing notable about her is that she seems to equally turn her fire on the ruling government without showing any favouritism.

Yvonne however considers herself just a Ghanaian doing her civic duty so anyone who asks her what party she belongs to offends her – which is how her mother found herself on Yvonne’s bad side after asking her which political party she belongs to!

Yvonne says the question made her very ‘disappointed’. She revealed what happened on Twitter. Check her tweet below…

HOT NOW