Nigerian artiste and owner of Zanku Record label, Zlatan Ibile in a latest post cast a shade on people during giveaway on social media with their allowance.

According to Zlatan, he stressed that some people are using the pocket money given to them by their struggling parents to do giveaway in order to build their social media followers.

Zlatan said, “Your pop c struggle send you allowance for the first semester you Dey use am do give away build Instagram followers!”

Owing to the spread of coronavirus and possible lockdown of the country which has become imminent, giveaways have become the new post on social media platforms in Nigeria as celebrities as well as some celebrities wannabe have been doing giveaways for their followers.

The social media platforms for the past two days have been flooded with account numbers of Nigeria hoping to get free cash.

