Nigerian popular artiste, Zlatan Ibile seems to be using Monday to share some of his experience alongside some throwback pictures.

Some people who knew him when he was yet to become a star also shared their opinions about him.

However, one of the opinions shared by a follower revealed that Zlatan could have been a footballer instead of an artiste.

The follower identified as Libra_jen wrote, “If Zlatan_Ibile Wasn’t a musician he would probably be an international football player… He is so good with the ball as he is with the mic… I think anything legwork(football,dancing etc) belongs to him…you’re too blessed boss.”

Zlatan Ibile went ahead to confirm the follower’s opinion as he hinted that he could still leave music for football or do the two.

He wrote, “I still fit quit music for football if I see better deal or do the two together.”

I still fit quit music for football if I see better deal or do the two together 😂 https://t.co/mY9zm4dxZz — #ZLATAN20 (@Zlatan_Ibile) March 30, 2020

HOT NOW