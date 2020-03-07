Zlatan Ibile is currently trending on social media following the release of a now viral video which shows him and Fuji legend, Obesere in the studio.

The two inter-generational stars were spotted cooking a jam which many fans have described as mad and crazy considering how Zlatan was recording.

In the video, Obesere could be seen sitting down and bumping his head, while the ‘Yeye boyfriend’ crooner was singing into the microphone what appears to be his verse on their yet-to-be disclosed track.

Zlatan’s demonstrations and gesticulations made fans to ask if all was well as some even opined that he may be on some substance.

Watch the video:

Zlatan and obesere cooking something up already, we no go suffer o! pic.twitter.com/8oru8yAG0K — AYEWA🦁 (@8ightayewa) March 7, 2020

