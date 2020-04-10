The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has announced that 5 coronavirus patients have been discharged from the Infectious Diseases Hospital, Yaba, bringing a total of 29 discharged cases in the State.

Sanwo-Olu in a series of twitter on his newly verified page revealed that the 5 cases include 2 males, 3 females and a 10-year-old child who were discharged on Sunday afternoon after testing negative twice to the coronavirus.

He, however, warned residents of the state to steer clear of stigmatising the recovered patients as they need all the support they can get in attaining full recovery.

“I want to also use this opportunity to advise Lagosians against stigmatizing the discharged patients. We need to do all we can to support them to get over the experience as soon as possible.” He partly said

He further brought a message of succor after announcing that the state is winning the battle against the deadly virus that has been ravaging the world since late last year.

“there is a strong indication that the State is winning the battle against #COVID19, it is imperative that we remain steadfast to curtail the spread. I strongly advise that we continue to observe #Social_Distancing. Let us #StayHomeStaySafe to #SaveLives”

Read his full statement below:

