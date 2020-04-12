While the coronavirus cases continue to be on the increase in Nigeria in recent times, however there are twelve states that have not recorded any case of the pandemic.

According to the latest report by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control NCDC as of Tuesday night, 782 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in the country while 197 recoveries and 25 fatalities have been recorded.

The Centre said, “As at 11:25 pm 21st April, breakdown of cases by states: Lagos-430, FCT-118, Kano-73, Osun-20, Ogun-20, Oyo-16, Katsina-16, Edo-15, Kwara-9, Kaduna-9, Akwa Ibom-9, Borno-9, Bauchi-8, Gombe-5, Delta-4, Ekiti-4, Ondo-3, Rivers-3, Jigawa-2, Enugu-2, Niger-2, Abia-2, Benue-1, Anambra-1 and Sokoto-1.”

According to the Punch report, Adamawa, Bayelsa, Cross River, Ebonyi, Imo, Kebbi, Kogi, Nasarawa, Plateau, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara States were yet to record any case of the infection.

The NCDC in an earlier statement has, however, claimed the virus will get to every state in the Federation.

