Recall that there were reports of unrest in Ogun state which went viral on Twitter, the state government in a latest update has revealed that 150 suspects have been arrested.

According to a statement released by Kunle Somorin, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dapo Abiodun on sunday, he disclosed that with the arrest of 150 suspects by the Police Command in connection with the series of harassments, robberies, burglaries & cult clashes that occured within the Agbado, Sango, Ijoko & Ifo axis of the State, the Governor has vowed to deal ruthlessly with criminals in the state.

The governor said: “It has become expedient that we do not spare the rod and spoil the child. Anybody, no matter whose child he or she is, if found guilty of armed robbery, would be visited with the full weight of the law, including capital punishment”.

The governor urged the police to intensify efforts at curbing the nefarious activities of criminals, asking them to smoke out their hideouts and promptly investigate those involved in the nightmarish activities, not only in Ifo and Ado-Odo local governments but across the State.

He said the State would avail all other security outfits, including the Department of State Security Service and the armed forces, with necessary material and logistic support to end the reign of terror unleashed by armed robbers on the State.

“I will not hesitate to confirm sentences, even of capital punishment, if that will deter these social misfits. Ogun has zero- tolerance for criminals and we will deal with the with venomous measures. Enough is enough”, the governor said.

Governor Abiodun commended the State Police Command for its swiftness and prompt adherence to directive of the State Government to flush out those turning the sit-at-home order to a criminal enterprise.

He further enjoined all other relevant agencies to immediately up the ante of their intelligence gathering mechanisms to ensure that there’s no reoccurrence of the criminal acts, especially as the State continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ogun State government restates its commitment to ensuring that the State is conducive for living and businesses, without fear of criminals and other unscrupulous elements.

The elements, Governor Abiodun said, will not accommodated within the State. Governor Abiodun assured the people that he would not joke with the security of lives and property of citizens and residents alike.

The governor added that he would continue to give all necessary support to security agencies, as he has done by providing mobility and other working equipment for effective service delivery.

The government enjoins all law-abiding citizens and residents to remain calm and continue to comply with the stay-at-home directive, as the situation is now fully under control.

