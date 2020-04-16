According to latest report via TheInfong, another 16 people have recovered and tested negative to the coronavirus pandemic in Lagos state.

This was made public by the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday as he shared the exciting news.

The Lagos state governor disclosed that 16 persons which included 14 males and 2 females including 3 foreigners – 1 British, 1 Chinese and 1 Polish citizen have been discharged to join the society.

Gov. Sanwo-Olu said, “The patients; 14 from IDH, Yaba and 2 from Onikan Isolation centre have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19. This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities to 85.

As our front line health workers record successes in the battle against #COVID19, we are duty bound as citizens to break the chain of transmission of the infection by staying safe at home, practicing social distancing and adopting the highest possible personal hygiene.

We will continue to do our best as Government to cushion the effect of this lockdown by re-energizing our welfare package. Please keep faith with us as we work to win this battle together. Thank you for your continued perseverance and patience.”

HOT NOW