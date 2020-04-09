The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has directed the Commissioners of Police in States where the social restriction orders have been emplaced to continue with the due enforcement of the orders.

While felicitating with the Nigerian Christian Community, as Christendom commemorates the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the IGP calls on religious leaders in Lagos, Ogun and the FCT) as well as other States affected by the restriction orders, to continue to cooperate with relevant government agencies and use their leadership positions to encourage worshippers to observe Prayers and Worship Programs in the confines of their homes.

He notes that the call has become necessary in order to curtail the community spread of the COVID-19 pandemic which has immensely challenged humanity across all spheres of life.

The IGP expresses deep concerns that for the first time in the annals of our history, circumstances have compelled us to emplace restrictions on social gatherings, which inevitably is also affecting religious programs of all faiths.

He therefore enjoins Nigerians to see the restrictions in the light of the symbolism of Easter which connotes sacrifice, tolerance, perseverance, love and ultimate triumph.

Meanwhile, the IGP reassures the citizenry that the Nigeria Police will remain steadfast and committed in the duty of ensuring public safety and security during the Easter period and beyond, he wishes Nigerians Happy Easter Celebrations.

