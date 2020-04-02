Nigerian iconic singer, Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, and his baby mama Pero Adeniyi are celebrating their first daughter Ehi Idibia. Ehi is 2Baba’s second child and she is celebrating her 14th today, April 27th. The dotting father and Pero took to their Instagram pages to celebrate Ehi.

2Baba wrote;

“Just like yesterday o. It’s like I just blinked and My little princess is 14. Wow.

The Almighty shall continue 2 guide and protect u my princess. I’m super proud of u, young woman. Special happy birthday to u my princess @ehi.benzyy u will do great things.”

Pero wrote;

“14 years of being your MUM!! I am truly blessed for this privilege, The Most Confident, Intelligent, Talented, Eloquent, Respectful Daughter, Ehikowoicho, Morolayo, You are truly the definition of your name, My Precious gift from God, He will always be your Shepherd, Nations will bow to you, You will never lack any good thing, You will never be a source of pain to us, Your Joy will be full. The sky is the beginning for you, You are Born Great. I am Super Proud of the young lady you are becoming… Thank you for always making us Proud.. Love you so much, Happy birthday Princess of My Heart.. My Ehibenzyy!!!❤❤❤👸👸🎂🎂

