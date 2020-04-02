Award winning singer and songwriter, 2face Idibia has taken to social media to celebrate his son, Zion who turned 12 today, 29 April.

2face Idibia who celebrated the 15th birthday of his daughter, Pero some days ago showed how much he cherish his kids as he celebrated Zion’s joyous day with an heartfelt message.

The ‘African Queen’ crooner took to his IG page to share a cute picture of Zion who looked exactly like him and captioned with some cute words that showed how proud he is to have had him as his son.

Sharing a picture of Zion, he wrote;

Hip hip hip !!!!!!!! My oh my !! King Zee is 12!!!!

Super proud of this young man. U shall do great things my son. Blessings follow u my son. HBD @zionidibia

Love u.

