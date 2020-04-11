Very chilly news has reached us and we inadvertently have to publish it before the authorities do. This is not to scare anyone but to warn people to take the sit-at-home order more seriously due to the surge in local transmission of the coronavirus.

A 38year old woman who recently delivered a baby has died from the coronavirus complications. We gathered that the woman delivered the baby at Alimosho General Hospital. She developed womb infection 5days ago and was transferred to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital LASUTH Ikeja 3days ago.

Upon getting to the hospital, the medical staff took timely safe precautions and tested her quickly She tested positive for Coronavirus and reportedly died today!

TheInfoNG also gathered that the NCDC and Lagos State Government are contact-tracing about 2000 people as possible exposure to the virus through her baby christening ceremony that happened two weeks ago and the Alimsoho Hospital were she had her baby.

