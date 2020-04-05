There is popular parlance that states a prophet is never regarded in his hometown and such is the case for most Nigerian men as Nigerian women never seize to find a slight chance to bash them for not doing so well in relationships/marriages.

Scroll through to check out five African-American women stars dating Nigerian men:

Tamar Braxton

After separating from Vince Herbert, her husband of ten years, Tamar Braxton revealed to talk-show host, Wendy Williams, that she is in love again.

She’s now dating a Nigerian businessman.

“I’ll describe him: he’s African, he’s in wealth finance, he’s got dreads and he’s got a really nice body. He’s fine! Hallelujah,” Braxton said. “I met him at a friend’s birthday party, thank you, God, he’s so fine! I can’t take it sometimes. It’s like a whole snack — a Lunchable! He lives in L.A., he’s originally from Nigeria, but he lived here for a while.”

The pair has been dating for three months, according to The Jasmine Brand.

Chloe Alexis Jourdan

The beautiful and low-key model has been in a relationship with Nigerian-American rapper, Wale for many years.

The couple had a daughter in 2016 and remain hush-hush about their relationship.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Wale gushed, “Imma keep woking on me and pray to God I can design a young princess who flourishes to an absolute queen.. I got you baby.. U go girl.. You are my everything and I’ll see to it we SHiNE my precious Zyla,” as Essence posted in 2016.

KERRY WASHINGTON

Kerry Washington is having a great year. In addition to starring in the most talked about show of the season, the “Scandal” star surprised everyone when she up and married NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha in June. The current free agent, whose parents both hail from Nigeria, was considered one of the best corners in the league. A few weeks ago, Washington made headlines once again when it was revealed she was expecting their first child.

LEILA LOPES

Beauty queen Leila Lopes won the title of Miss Angora before winning the crown of Miss Universe in 2011. Becoming the first woman from her country to hold the position, the stunning beauty also won the heart of two-time Pro Bowler Osi Umenyoira. Earlier this year, Umenyoira popped the question and the two became engaged. The Atlanta Falcons player, who was born in London to Nigerian parents, won two Super Bowl rings as part of the New York Giants before taking his talents down south.

