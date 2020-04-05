Nigerian foremost comedian, Ali Baba while reacting to a post that tagged former federal law maker, Dino Melaye as a comedian distance the comedy industry from Melaye.

Ali Baba in his statement stated that Dino Melaye is not one of them.

He said, “He is one of us… we take God beg you.”

He is not one of us… we take beg God you https://t.co/sVQHNRN28m — Alibabagcfr (@ALIBABAGCFR) April 5, 2020

Dino Melaye has been at the forefront of the protest against the 5G (5th Generation network) in Nigeria. At a point the former lawmaker said he received two international calls threatening him to back off from the 5G issue.

In another statement, Ali Baba called out Twitter after a scammer created another account on the platform similar to his.

Ali Baba said, “Twitter how is it possible for a scammer to open an account with the same name that you verified. Or are you ones cloning accounts now? Because a search should say it’s not available.”

