Recall that TheInfoNg reported that former Senator, Dino Melaye disclosed that he received two international calls threatening him to back off from the 5G issues, well, former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has thrown his weight behind the former law maker.

Femi Fani-Kayode, who called Melaye is younger brother insisted that the 5th Generation Network 5G is evil stressing that there is more to COVID-19 than meets the eye.

The former minister added that no threat will stop Dino Melaye from speaking.

He said, “Threatening the life of my aburo Dino Melaye will not stop him. Those of us that maintain that 5G is EVIL, that there is more to Covid 19 than meets the eye and that an implicitly demonic agenda is unfolding before our very eyes cannot be deterred, intimidated or silenced.”

HOT NOW