The University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH) has discharged seven patients at its COVID-19 isolation and treatment centre. The patients were reportedly discharged on Tuesday night, April 14, after been certified COVID-19 free, Daily Sun reports.

“We are happy to announce that seven patients were discharged from UATH Isolation Center, Gwagwalada today, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCT) said in a brief message from its media team. The FCT stated that the remaining patients are clinically stable and responding well to treatment.

