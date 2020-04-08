The Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday announced that 8 more people have tested negative and fully recovered from COVID19.

He disclosed that of the eight people, 2 are females while 6 are males.

Sanwo-Olu made this known via his Twitter handle, he wrote “More great news today from our Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. 8 more people; 2 females and 6 males have tested negative and fully recovered from #COVID19. They have been discharged to return to their families.”

This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from Lagos state facilities to 69.

Sanwo-Olu in his statement urged Lagosians to continue to adhere to all the safety advice from health experts.

Lagos state alongside Ogun and FCT have been placed on additional 14 days lockdown extension by Pres. Muhammadu Buhari in order to further prevent the spread of coronavirus. Lagos state also has the highest cases of COVID-19 cases in the country.

HOT NOW