As donations in billions come from Nigerians to battle the spread of coronavirus, an eight-year-old compatriot has donated all she has in her piggy bank.

Vera Akpan, a girl from Delta state wrote President Buhari Muhammadu a letter, requesting for how to donate her saving of N2,350 to the country.

She said the country’s need for the money is vital to fight the pandemic, hence the reason for her donation.

She explained in her letter that “I’m not from a rich home but God kept us going. I have a savings box, where I presently have N2350 I wanted to donate to an orphanage home in Warri, Delta state. But, the need of the country is vital to me. The money is very little, but please accept it from me as a child.”

Vera is a pupil who is sad that the lockdown has interrupted her academic, but understands that it is for a good course.

“The lockdown of schools due to the corona pandemic has interrupted our academics, but it is for a good course.” She said.

Vera is among many Nigerians who have showed that humanity needs to come together to fight Covid-19 which has claimed over 42,000 lives globally. Corporate organisation who have donated for the fight against coronavirus in Nigeria include Access Bank, Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) among others.

Some individuals who have donated include, Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu, Femi Otedola, Abdulsamad Rabiu, Herbert Wigwe, Segun Agbaje, Tim Ovie, Atiku Abubakar, Tuface Idibia among others.