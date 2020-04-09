Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun better known as AY has reacted to the statement that most tables at his shows are bought by politicians.

This comes after the comedian was dragged for supporting Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele.

AY who has appealed to Nigerians for his tweets where he supported Funke Akindele further disclosed that 95 percent of the people, who buy tables at his shows are not politicians.

He said, “I was humble enuf to see my mistake, courageous enuf to admit it, and wise enough to correct it.If u go beyond the insults and do ur research u will find out that 95% of d people buying my tables are not politicians. As for the dry jokes, they pay up to 5M too. It is called GRACE”

“As regard using my platform…. kindly note that common facts of today can ONLY be the products of yesterday’s research. Don’t just cast the stones. Dig deep about the AY brand,” he added.

