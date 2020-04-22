Paul Okoye has triggered a debate on social media after he posted a photo with inscription that a man and a woman will remain happy in a home of the man is the one fending for the family but it the home will become a war zone with no private matters if the woman takes over.
Paul made the post on Instagram on the 22nd of April and a lot of celebrities and fans have joined the debate, with most women going against her.
He posted;
MMMG boss, Ubi Franklin commented on the post saying he completely agrees with the opinion but reality TV star, Kim Oprah partially disagreed with the opinion.
