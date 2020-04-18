The rbody of former Chief of Staff to President Buhari, Abba Kyari, has arrived the Defence House, Abuja for burial.

Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said Kyari will be buried in line with the guidelines as put in place by the NCDC and the Federal Ministry of Health for the burial of Coronavirus patients.

Garba said Kyari’s wife has asked to see his corpse before he is buried at a private ceremony later today. Kyari died on Friday April 17th from Coronavirus.

