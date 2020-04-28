Aisha Abba Kyari, the daughter of late Abba Kyari has faced serious criticism after she directly called out Peter Okoye’s wife, Lola Omotayo and some Nigerians who did not speak well of her father’s memory.

It would be recalled that Abba Kyari who was the Chief of Staff before his death, was pronounced dead some weeks ago after he tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus.

However, before Abba Kyari’s death Lola Omotayo was among the top celebrities who asked the Federal Government to disclose his whereabouts and should stop putting citizens in the dark.

With the username crackeddiamond, Aisha Abba Kyari didn’t expect what followed suit.

From every of her post, trolls took over and must have inflicted emotional blows on the young woman.

Aisha, whose appointment at the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority in 2019 attracted much furore, had been dealt many blows than her father’s death.





