Nollywood actress, Chioma Apotha has reacted to the mistaken identity by a local news website while reporting Chioma Rowland’s new Coronavirus status.

Davido’s fiancee Chioma recovered from COVID-19 weeks after it was announced that she had contracted the virus. The mother of one has now tested negative twice for the virus as announced by her fiance Davido on Sunday night.

A news website Identified as Aljazirah Nigeria shared the story on Twitter and used actress Chioma Akpota’s picture instead of Chioma’ picture. In reaction, Chioma Akpota wrote:

“Till I find the right response for this tweet/post… Let Us thank God that Chioma @thechefchi is completely free from Covid19 after testing NEGATIVE twice !

It gladdens my heart to know that she’d be reunited with her fiancé @davidoofficial and their baby boy”.

HOT NOW