Nollywood actress, Chizzy Alichi has penned down a beautiful and heartfelt message to her husband Chike Ugochukwu Mbah as he celebrates his birthday today, 1st, April 2020.



The actress who got married to her heartthrob last December has showered beautiful words and expressed love from the depth of her hearts as she showed off her man on her social media page.

Sharing lovely photos of her man, Alichi wrote:

Happy birthday to you my love❤️❤️❤️My world best My God sent My gift My best friend My play play mateMy bekee People say you are lucky to have me but No, I am the one that is lucky/blessed to have you. You are everything I want and more. On this day, whatever you think you have achieved is tiny compared to what is coming, you are blessed and highly favored my love. Long life in good health . I am lacking words to say to this great man. Guys help me wish my world best happy birthday, he will see it ❤️❤️ “

See more photos below;

