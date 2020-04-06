Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has finally broken her silence following the arrest and prosecution of her dear friend, Funke Akindele and her husband.

Eniola who has been very quiet on social media since the beginning of the crisis could not hide her feelings after gaining knowledge of the court’s judgement. The 43 year old took to her Instagram page to announce that her heart is broken.

She captioned her post “💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 @funkejenifaakindele“

It is believed that true friendship is rare to be found amongst Nollywood celebrities but Eniola Badmus and Funke Akindele have proved many wrong because with their friendship/ relationship.

READ ALSO: ‘What Funke did was wrong’ – Iyabo Ojo shares her opinion about Funke Akindele’s arrest

Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello sentenced to 14-day community service by a Magistrate court sitting in Lagos on Monday.

The court also asked the couple to pay the sum of N100,000 each as fine.

They are to serve three hours per day excluding Saturday and Sunday.

They must each visit 10 public places to educate people on the consequences of not complying with directives on Coronavirus.

HOT NOW