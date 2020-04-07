Actress Halima Abubakar who just welcomed a baby boy has shared picture of herself while she was pregnant. This picture came as a shock to a lot of people because it is the first time she is sharing a photo of herself pregnant on social media.

The actress who just shared her throwback photo while pregnant on her Instagram page thanked her family and friends for their love and support during the period of her pregnancy.

The caption read;

“Thank you sooo much my lovely family 🙏🏻🙏🏻The love and calls are overwhelming 😍😍😍 This feeling is amazing..God bless @ruggedybaba @jaywonjuwonlo for keeping it quite🙏🏻friends like you are hard. This is was on the 15th March 😫😫😫😫I don’t know what to type. so emotional. But May God bless anyone praying for the fruit of the womb🙏🏻 God bless you all And baby M is just smiling😍😍😍This unreal”

