Nollywood actress and filmaker, Lisa Omorodion has attacked a fans who
criticized her for doing giveaways on her birthday.
Lisa Omorodion celebrated her 30th birthday yesterday in a stunning manner
as she posted an adorable picture of herself and gifting fans some money.
The beautiful screen diva spent a whopping sum of one million naira on
giveaways, a move that was not well accepted by follower.
According to the follower, Lisa Omorodion should be giving more than one million naira due to how wealthy she his.
However, the sexy screen diva who does not have time for trolls on her page
clapped back at him as she asked him to match her one million giveaway before
saying trash about her.
See their conversation below:
HOT NOW
- ‘Evil set of people’ – Davido blasts Mercy Johnson and husband
- Jackie Appiah cries for help as her house gets flooded (Video)
- 2face Idibia and baby mama, Pero celebrate their daughter, Ehi Idibia as she turns 14 (Photos)
Discussion about this post