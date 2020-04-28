Nollywood actress and filmaker, Lisa Omorodion has attacked a fans who

criticized her for doing giveaways on her birthday.

Lisa Omorodion celebrated her 30th birthday yesterday in a stunning manner

as she posted an adorable picture of herself and gifting fans some money.

The beautiful screen diva spent a whopping sum of one million naira on

giveaways, a move that was not well accepted by follower.

According to the follower, Lisa Omorodion should be giving more than one million naira due to how wealthy she his.

However, the sexy screen diva who does not have time for trolls on her page

clapped back at him as she asked him to match her one million giveaway before

saying trash about her.

See their conversation below:

