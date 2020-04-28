Media Personality and actress, Nancy Isime is currently in a mourning mood as
she mourn the death of her precious mother who passed away 24 years ago.
Nancy Isime lost her mother at a very tender age and has continue to
remember the great memories she left behind every blessed day.
However, today being 28th of April makes it the 24th years her mother left home and never returned.
With the death still fresh in her memory, Nancy Isime took to her IG page to pay
her respect with some heartfelt message that showed how much she has missed
her as she reminiced about the great and memorable moments she had with her
before her demise.
Despite noting that she has question God on why he has to take her away so soon,
Nancy Isime stated how proud she his to have become someone her mother would
have loved her to be.
She posted:
View this post on Instagram
Dear Mum, It’s been 24 years since you went on that trip and never came back. People say I was young when you left so I might not remember much, Lol, When the only memories I have of that age is filled with you. It doesn’t even help that I was always with you. I still remember the morning you left home, the blue and yellow print you wore, you letting go of my hands. I used to ask God why it had to be you, but the older I grow I realize he saw the future and decided it was better he made you my guardian angel that way you could look after and protect me better. I just wish he gave me a little more time with you. When does it get better mum? When does the pain go away? When do I stop wishing? Life without a mother’s physical presence and guidance is tough mum, but it’s okay, I’ll keep pushing, learning and growing. I miss you! I think about you everytime. I hope I make you proud. I hope you like the woman I’ve grown to become. Till we meet to part no more, Keep watching over me. I Love You❤️
