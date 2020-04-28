Media Personality and actress, Nancy Isime is currently in a mourning mood as

she mourn the death of her precious mother who passed away 24 years ago.

Nancy Isime lost her mother at a very tender age and has continue to

remember the great memories she left behind every blessed day.

However, today being 28th of April makes it the 24th years her mother left home and never returned.

With the death still fresh in her memory, Nancy Isime took to her IG page to pay

her respect with some heartfelt message that showed how much she has missed

her as she reminiced about the great and memorable moments she had with her

before her demise.

Despite noting that she has question God on why he has to take her away so soon,

Nancy Isime stated how proud she his to have become someone her mother would

have loved her to be.

She posted:

