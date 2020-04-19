Nigerian actress, Olayode Juliana has shared a disturbing video of a young mum who was encouraging her underage son to smoke shisha.
The video emerged online showing the boy who should be between the ages of 3 to 6 smoking shisha pipes in a room with her motherboard who was recording the act.
Olayode Juliana reposted the video on her social media page to launch a manhunt for the boy’s mother as horrifying parents and anti-smoking campaigners joined her in her comment section.
She wrote;
I have a terrible headache right now, I know we have Corona to worry about but seeing this makes my heart ache, I can’t even express how I feel in words right now……………..
Please @amazonmercy has a cash prize for who can help me locate her… Please share this video if you can, this girl must be found!!!!!!!!!!
