Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo, popularly known as Mama G has taken to her verified Instagram page to celebrate her first son, Chukwukadibia on his birthday.
Sharing a photo of both of them together, the seasoned script interpreter prayed for him as she tagged him her very own special son.
She wrote:
“Happy birthday to my very own special son. My first born, Chukwukadibia. Continue to enjoy God’s goodness in your life. We love you today and always ❤”
