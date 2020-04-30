Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo, popularly known as Mama G has taken to her verified Instagram page to celebrate her first son, Chukwukadibia on his birthday.

Sharing a photo of both of them together, the seasoned script interpreter prayed for him as she tagged him her very own special son.

She wrote:

“Happy birthday to my very own special son. My first born, Chukwukadibia. Continue to enjoy God’s goodness in your life. We love you today and always ❤”

HOT NOW