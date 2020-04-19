Nigerian songster and writer, Adekunle Kosoko known by the stage name Adekunle Gold has revealed he wrote his popular song “Orente” for his wife, Simi as he celebrates her at 32.

Adekunle Gold also thanked God for blessing him with a wife like Simi as he vows to write a book about how his life changed completely with her in it.

He wrote on Instagram,

“Shalla to my one and only Na you be my Alobam Simi you’re one in a million…I wrote this song for you 6 years ago. As a young man that was just trying to figure life out, you had just come into my life and my world started changing magically. God must have looked at my unworthy ass struggling through life and decided to bless me with a good luck charm. “He who finds a wife…” I am the He because simi, you fill my darkest days with your light.

“I am blessed to have you doing life with me. You make me happy in every sense.You are the reason I write the best love songsIf you ended up with someone else, my life would totally suck ngl. You are my source of peace, my strength, my favourite love. I’ll write a book someday about how my life changed completely and it’ll have your name written all over it.

“Happy Birthday my one in a lifetime.

“Love you

Eba mo ki orente mi.”

