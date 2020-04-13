Lately there have been reports of robberies cases in neighbouring towns between Lagos State and Ogun state, which has led to OgunUnrest and LagosUnrest trending on social media platform Twitter, with citizens calling out for help.

Many of the robbers and those causing the unrest in Agege and other parts of Lagos have been caught.

A Twitter user, @Mumbeauty1 shared a video of so many of the robbers arrested by police in Lagos.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have taken to Twitter to ask for the whereabouts of Amotekun, a region security outfit that was flagged off by the six governors in the South Western part of Nigerians.

Some Nigerians stressed that if Amotekun is still in existence, its duty should also include tackling of robbery cases.

