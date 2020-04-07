Popular Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has taken to social media to mourn the death of his friend, Ahmed, also known as King Jhaffi. The singer shared photos and video of Ahmed on his Instagram page.

In a post shared on his page, the singer wished Ahmed a peaceful rest. He also shared a video of him hanging out with the late friend on his IG story

The singer’s elder brother, Adewale, who was also a friend of the deceased took to his Instagram page to mourn him as well. He also wished him a peaceful rest and noted that he cannot believe that he is gone.

For Davido to get all misty, the friend must have been bosom to him and we wish him a peaceful rest in the life beyond

See photo of Davido in tears below

