American artiste, Akon, has applauded healthcare workers, who have been at the fore front in the fight against COVID-19.

In a show of appreciation for healthcare workers, Akon disclosed that he would do a concert exclusively for healthcare workers when coronavirus is over as he hopes it end soon.

Akon said, “Hopefully soon when all this corona shit is over I’d like to do a concert exclusively for healthcare workers, Man you guys are up against some crazy challenges and I wanted to say thank you.”

In another statement Akon said, ” Big props to all the healthcare workers around the world who are taking care of the sick and putting their own lives in danger by helping. Thank you!”

