American artiste, Akon, has applauded healthcare workers, who have been at the fore front in the fight against COVID-19.
In a show of appreciation for healthcare workers, Akon disclosed that he would do a concert exclusively for healthcare workers when coronavirus is over as he hopes it end soon.
Akon said, “Hopefully soon when all this corona shit is over I’d like to do a concert exclusively for healthcare workers, Man you guys are up against some crazy challenges and I wanted to say thank you.”
In another statement Akon said, ” Big props to all the healthcare workers around the world who are taking care of the sick and putting their own lives in danger by helping. Thank you!”
HOT NOW
- Coronavirus: Davido reveals test results of himself and son, Ifeanyi
- Buhari please pay each Nigerian 50k to stay at home, hunger will kill people – Yul Edochie
- How a Nigerian man has been spreading Coronavirus in Lagos after he was sent away from LUTH
Discussion about this post