Wives of Obam Lamidi Adeyemi, the Alaafin of Oyo honored actress and business woman Lizzy Anjorin yesterday with birthday shout outs and tributes.

It will be recalled that the Queens especially the youngest wife of the Alaafin is not a friend of the actress due to her closeness with the Alaafin whom fondly addresses as his princess.

One of the Queens has even once been caught on camera staring at Lizzy Anjorin with disgust.

Due to Lizzy Anjorin’s closeness to the Oba Lamidi, there were speculations that she is the ‘other woman’ of the Alaafin. The speculations resulted from her Instagram page last year where she shared a new photo and captioned it with her new name and title, ‘Lizzy Anjorin Adeyemi Alaafin of Oyo’, however, it was found that she was bestowed with the title and not married to him.

Well, putting rumours of their rift with the actress to rest, the Queens posted photos of her on their different Instagram pages with the kindest words as captions.











One of them, Queen Anu wrote “Happy birthday to our beautiful Iya Oko , Alhaja Princess Aishat Lizzy Adeyemi, Omo Iku Baba Yeye. May you witness many more years in Good health and wealth Maami”

Another Queen, Folashade wrote “My lovely PRINCESS AISHAT ADEYEMI , on this special day of yours, it is my prayer that you will be the happiest person ever to live on this planet. Have a fantastic birthday celebration.”

Popular Queen Memunat wrote “As you celebrate your birthday today, it is my humble prayer that no plans of your enemies against you will ever come to pass. May God keep on protecting you and filling your heart with happiness and joy because you deserve it. Happy birthday, IYA oko mi I can never stop thanking the Almighty God for blessing my life with such a wonderful person like you. May the good Lord continue to shower you with happiness, good fortune, prosperity and good health all the days of your life, my lovely PRINCESS AISHAT LIZZY ADEYEMI”

Recall that Lizzy Anjorin was conferred with a chieftaincy title in Lagos in 2019, as the the Borokini Adini of Nigeria, a Religious chieftaincy title bestowed on her by the Alaafin of Oyo.

The actress celebrated with a lavish party with top dignitaries including the Alaafin of Oyo and his Queens in attendance.

