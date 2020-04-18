Following the video of a man pulling off and dumping his personal protective equipment PPE used during the burial of Abba Kyari, today, Nigerians took to social media to react as many stated that the PPE was not disposed properly.

President Muhammadu Buhari New Media aide, Ahmad Bashir has however, opened up on what actually happened.

According to Ahmad Bashir, he disclosed he was also present at the cementary, he added that the PPEs including the face marks were burnt even before people started leaving the cemetery.

He said, “I was there, I can confirm that all the PPEs including the face marks were burnt even before people started leaving the cemetery. NCDC staff collected all our used marks and replaced them with new ones, then disinfected the environment.”

“The video of an NCDC official dumping his PPE is misleading. True, some officials removed their PPEs at the cemetery, but a dedicated staff went around, picked all and put them in a casket and then used a chemical to burn them. They also disinfected the environment, immediately,” he added.

Below is a video of the man pulling off his PPE that has gone viral on social media.

Dear @NCDCgov video is reported to be from today's burial of Late Abba Kyari who sadly passed, man filmed dumping protective clothes that could have been #Covid_19 contaminated in a public area, could bepicked up by a anyone. Need to urgently investigate, clean up the burial site https://t.co/9NzFU5tNxC pic.twitter.com/AqD1oWiTTi — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) April 18, 2020

