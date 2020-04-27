Nigerian comedian, Stanley Chibuna, better known by his stage name, Funnybone has given aired his opinion on the mindset of an average Southeastern Nigerian lady and a handful of people quite agree with him.

Funnybone, opines that an average Igbo girl feels her beauty is what attracts rich men to her.

During an Instagram live session, the award-winning comedian cum actor, said this mindset has been embedded in an Igbo girl’s head from a tender age and they follow it up as they grow.

In his own words,

“From childhood she’s been taught that all she need do is grow up, you are a fine girl, a rich man will come and marry you. That is the average Igbo girl mentality. I am Igbo, you know, am saying this with no apology to anybody here who is Igbo. Am being honest, the average Nigerian Igbo girl, average, the mindset is am a fine girl.”

