TheInfong reports that another 5 coronavirus patients have recovered and tested negative for the disease.
This was made public by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu this evening.
Sanwo-Olu in his statement disclosed that 5 more patients which include 3 females and 2 males, have been discharged from the Mainland Infectious Diseases Hospital to reunite with the society. They were discharged having recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID-19.
With this latest development, it brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from Lagos isolation facilities to 90.
Gov. Sanwo-Olu in his statement added “I appeal to residents to stay at home, practice #SocialDistancing and observe the highest possible personal and hand hygiene.”
HOT NOW
- Davido did a live battle with Asa and it ended in tears, Asa sent his career back to relegation (Video)
- Wizkid’s third babymama, Jada Pallock reveals how Chris Brown introduced her to Wizkid in 2012
- Police officers abscond after killing young man in Anambra -Watch his mom cry over his lifeless body (Graphic Video)
Discussion about this post