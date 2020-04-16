TheInfong reports that another 5 coronavirus patients have recovered and tested negative for the disease.

This was made public by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu this evening.

Sanwo-Olu in his statement disclosed that 5 more patients which include 3 females and 2 males, have been discharged from the Mainland Infectious Diseases Hospital to reunite with the society. They were discharged having recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID-19.

With this latest development, it brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from Lagos isolation facilities to 90.

Gov. Sanwo-Olu in his statement added “I appeal to residents to stay at home, practice #SocialDistancing and observe the highest possible personal and hand hygiene.”

