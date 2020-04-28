Sophia Momodu who is famous for being a babymama to Davido and also being Dele Momodu’s cousin, has revealed how a man tried to seek her attention with a whopping sum of N150k.

There is absolutely no doubt about the beauty possessed by Sophia Momodu as this were one of the reasons she caught the eyes of afropop singer, Davido.

With Davido now out of the equation, there have been many suitors coming around to try and win her heart.

However, Sophia Momodu has released a chat she has with one of her suitors who sent her a sum of 150k just because he wants to get her attention.

Sophia Momodu who was surprised at the kind gesture stated via the chat that she has never been approached with such style even Davido whom she had a child with did not use that style to gain her attention.

See their conversation below:

